50 Cent’s GF Cuban Link Old Tweet Lusting After The Game Surfaced

The 50 Cent and Cuban Link versus The Game beef is nowhere near over.

50 Cent‘s girlfriend Cuban Link is on the defensive as old tweets surfaced of her seemingling lusting after The Game. This comes hours after Game exposed her DMs sent to him from back in the day. Just when we thought it was all peace and love this season, here comes another carnivore’s delight as beef was served between 50 Cent and The Game again.

The rappers exchanged word recently about what transpired at a basketball game wherein the “How We Do” artiste made it his point of duty to stop and talk to someone who seemed polite to him but did not know he was.

Possibly it could have been the mask he had on or the all-black attire that made him blend in with most of those in the packed auditorium, but The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, was met with a pat on the back but had to move on as he was holding up the line of people who were walking. When fellow rapper 50 Cent saw the footage, it became fodder for him to poke fun at Taylor.

Fifty posted, “LOL. The man didn’t even look at him. Get this guy out of here. 50 wrote the records. LMFAO.”

The Game was quick on the clap back and went after 50 Cent with a sniper aim and shot straight at his actor prowess, rap career, his intelligence, and even his signature style of dress in what is commonly referred to as white ‘wife-beaters.’

He wrote, “I ain’t even see Mr. Burns and if you wrote my records write you one today and put it out! Your rap career died with them pop strap tank tops.”

Fans of both men know that these two have been beefing for years. They would also remember that before The Game became famous, he was a part of 50 Cent’s G-Unit family, but something went down that caused bad blood between them. However, Fifty has said that he does not remember what sparked their fallout. He did admit that at one point, they did shoot at each other, and he was not talking lyrically. One theory is that the beef has its genesis in the release of the album The Massacre, being pushed back to facilitate The Game’s debut album The Documentary, and it did not sit well with Fifty.

In the last round of this saga, The Game hit back at Fifty, this time well below the belt, as he claimed that Fifty’s girlfriend Cuban Link has been hitting him up and sliding into his DMs. He also told 50 Cent to square up with him for a Verzuz battle.

Posting a photo of 50 Cent as a rotisserie chicken hanging upside down in his music video signature style, he captioned the post, “Hit @therealswizzz & @timbaland ASAP & stop runnin from this verzuz…. Oh’ n tell ya girl stay out my DM’s… if she don’t want her man over weight, fat as f*ck hanging upside down like rotisserie chicken at the Super Bowl… come to @thenuminati #LeaveMeAloneImBingeWatchingPower.”

To add salt to the wound, he shared the alleged DM with Cuban sending a risque photo of herself to The Game as well as her contact so that he could “keep her in mind” for any video girl work.

In a newly surfaced tweet, Cuban Link alleged tweeted, “The Gane so handsome lawddddd.”