50 Cent Moves To Derail Young Buck Bankruptcy To Recover Debt

50 Cent goes to court attempting to block Young Buck’s bankruptcy claiming that the ex-G-Unit rapper is hiding assets and never delivered album.

The ongoing beef between 50 Cent and Young Buck seems to be getting more personal. The two friends turn enemies have been at loggerheads for years now which has only been emphasized since the advent of social media, where both men often take cheap shots at each other.

There are reports that the veteran rapper and successful TV exec is actively trying to block Buck from completing his bankruptcy filing.

Back in 2020, Young Buck filed for bankruptcy which, if enacted, would eventually absolve him from paying 50 Cent the $250,000 he allegedly still owes him. The money arises out of allegations from the “Candy Shop” rapper that Buck didn’t deliver what was expected on a recording contract he signed in 2014. According to 50, he left before completing two new albums for G-Unit.

According to AllHipHop, court documents revealed that Fifty and his legal team filed paperwork in an attempt to collect on that debt as they claim that Young Buck is hiding valuable assets.

According to some of the legal documents acquired by the publication, Buck is failing to disclose his works and the royalties. It further states that “without limitation at his meeting of creditors and in his petition and schedules, Defendant, with intent to hinder, delay, or defraud a creditor, creditors, and or an officer of the estate, has transferred, removed, destroyed, mutilated, or concealed, or has permitted to be transferred, removed, destroyed, mutilated, or concealed his Property, within one year before the Petition Date, or property of the estate, after the Petition Date.”

The “Window Shopper” rapper’s attorneys also claim that Young Buck kept his ownership of a 2017 F-250 black truck secret, even though that has been disputed by Buck. The latter has claimed that the truck was wrecked, which would inevitably make it unrecoverable by the estate.

The docs also added that by failing to disclose that he owned the black truck, including without limitation at his meeting of creditors and on his schedules, the defendant knowingly and fraudulently, in or in connection with the Bankruptcy Case, made a false oath or account.

50 Cent wants the court to declare the debts “non-dischargeable,” and he’s also requesting “further relief as it deems just and proper.”

Young Buck previously blamed 50 Cent for forcing him to file for bankruptcy, and now Fif is trying to derail it.