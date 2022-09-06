50 Cent Hyped About Fat Joe Hosting BET Hip Hop Awards: “It’s Lit”

50 Cent is hyped about Fat Joe taking on hosting duties at this years BET Hip Hop Awards.

Even though Fat Joe received heavy backlash from rap fans recently, a lot of folks are still happy to hear that he’s been announced as the host for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The “Make It Rain” rapper will take his charismatic personality to the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta. Of course, he’s already hyping the event, saying it will be the biggest show ever.

The award show is set for September 30 and will be taped and aired exclusively on BET on October 4 at 9 p.m. ET. BET has already stated that they intend to return to the grassroots of the hip-hop culture, which explains why an icon of the genre was chosen to host.

Fat Joe also spoke with Billboard and told them that he felt honored to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards and that he was extremely grateful to the entire BET family for the opportunity.

“We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honour the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host,” he added.

Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP, described Fat Joe as Hip Hop royalty and added that he has represented the art form and the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop, throughout his outstanding musical career.

She also said that he is a treasured friend of BET and that the network loved seeing and supporting his evolution in becoming the superstar he is today. The energy at the network is buzzing as they simply can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his “vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved Hip Hop stars,” she continued.

The opportunity afforded to him also shows just how respected he is in the game, as just last week, his own fans dragged him for a 45-second video in which he claimed both Latinos and African Americans were behind the creation of hip-hop.

He made the comments while paying tribute to the Latino pioneers in hip-hop which included an extensive list of artists, including deejays and other music groups all of a particular race.

That seems to be all behind now as he’s also set to take his life story to the stage for one night with a stand-up comedy special featuring the rockstar of comedy, Dave Chappelle.

According to reports, the show will touch on a variety of topics, such as Fat Joe getting kidnapped in Angola, as well as the death of his friend and Terror Squad collaborator Big Pun. Another part of the show is supposed to focus on his stint in jail for tax evasion in 2013.

He also took to Instagram to share his excitement with his fans. The post included a short montage of some of his memorable moments set to his massive tune, “All the Way Up.”

“We are bringing that culture back with one of the GODS of Rap! Make sure you catch me hosting this year’s #HipHopAwards on Tues, Oct 4th at 9/8c!” he posted to the delight of his five million followers.

Many of them expressed their excitement that he was getting the opportunity as they lit up the comment section with fire emojis.

50 Cent has since reacted to the news writing on IG, “oh sh**! it’s lit [fire emoji] joe turning it up BET [trophy emoji].”