50 Cent Hilarious Reaction To Flavor Flav Viral National Anthem Rendition

Flavor Flav is being roasted by 50 Cent and others following his rendition of the American national anthem on Sunday at the opening of the NBA’s Bucks vs Hawks game.

It seems that the rapper’s effort at a unique rendition of the patriotic song did not quite get the same reaction as Fergie, who also performed an original version of the anthem in previous years. Flavor Flav’s rendition was the butt of many jokes as rapper 50 Cent and even sports commenter Shannon Sharp joked about it.

“WTF I think this means we going to war, this is a sign f**k it get the strap,” 50 Cent joked on Instagram. In the comments, his fans had a field day about the song.

“OG did his thang like his life depended on it,” one fan wrote. “The NBA is really feeding into meme culture, the future is doomed,” one fan said with laughing emojis. “From “Fight the Power” to singing the national anthem. We’re almost at the end folks,” another added.

Flavor Flav also reacted to critics, noting that he didn’t care what others had to say about him. “The anthem was a long time bucket list item, that was fun! I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me,” the rapper said.

He continued, “I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying.”

50 Cent is notorious for trolling other celebrities on Instagram. Last week, he shared a clip of Madonna while making fun of her BBL, comparing her to an ant. While the post drew laughter from some of his followers, some people were not amused and called him out for bullying Madonna, who is considered a legend in music.

50 Cent also makes his longtime nemesis Ja Rule one of his prime targets for trolling. However, unlike other celebrities, the former Murder Inc. rapper has never been shy about clapping back at Fifty, whom he has a longstanding beef with spanning two decades.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper recently shared a clip of Ja performing “One of Us” while tied to a wooden pillar while clad in a white robe. Fifty trolls him for portraying himself as Jesus, but Ja Rule quickly clapped back, posting an image of 50 Cent upside down taken during his performance at last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Fif famously got roasted for the performance with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.