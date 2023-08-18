5 In Custody For Ram’s Robberies

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 19th August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police have taken 5 persons into custody in connection with the robberies at Ram’s supermarkets last week.

According to the police, 4 men and 1 woman have been taken in for questioning.

No charges have been laid as yet and investigations are ongoing.

According to police, on Saturday, August 12 Ram’s Supermarket at Camps was robbed at 6:30 pm by “four (4) armed and masked assailants wearing ‘hoodies’. The assailants robbed four (4) of the cashier’s stations and the vault of a large sum of money before fleeing the scene in a waiting car.”

Then at around 7:55 pm, the Ram’s Bird Rock location was also robbed by “four (4) armed and masked assailants dressed in all black. The assailants also stole a large sum of cash from the cashiers and the vault before making their getaway in a waiting car.”