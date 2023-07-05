5 Honored at Palace Awards Investiture Ceremony

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 6, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The contributions of five nationals were honored in an investiture ceremony held at Government House on Wednesday(July 5, 2023).

The honorees were conferred the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) and Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

During the ceremony, a brief synopsis was read for each awardee followed by the award being presented by Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP in the presence of government officials, family, friends, and well-wishers.

Speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley congratulated the honorees and expressed gratitude for their contribution to the nation.

Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Geoffrey Hanley

“On behalf of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I extend our heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to Mr. Lockland Richards (OBE), Mr. Peter Coury (MBE), Mr. Eric Maynard (MBE), Mrs. Marjorie Morton (CSM) (MBE), and Ms. Vida Williams (MBE).”

He added that their contribution has had an impact on the future of the nation.

“Each honoree has left an indelible mark on the history and development of St. Kitts and Nevis, and their contributions will continue to shape the future of our beloved nation for generations to come. Patriotism is not short frenzied outbursts of emotions, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime. Your life’s work is a demonstration of patriotism.”

The Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) was awarded to Mr. Larkland Richards for his contributions to tourism.

The Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) was awarded to Mr. Peter Coury for his contribution to Business Enterprise, Mrs. Marjorie Morton for Governance and Public Service, Mr. Eric Maynard for Social Outreach and Evangelism, and Ms. Vida Williams for Public Service.

Honorees seated at the front, from left (in blue), Ms. Vida Williams, Mr. Eric Maynard, Mrs. Marjorie Morton, Mr. Peter Coury, and Mr. Larkland Richards