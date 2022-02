The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 2, 2022 (ZIZ) — St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded four more deaths related to Covid-19.

Health authorities on Monday reported that the death toll moved from 33 the day prior to 37, via the daily situation report.

Monday’s situation report also showed that there are 422 active cases with 13 being confirmed within the previous 24 hours.

There have been 5,435 cases reported in the federation since March 2020. 4,976 of that number have recovered.