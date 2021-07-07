As of July 06, 2021, thirty-nine residents at Her Majesty’s Prison and two members of staff have now fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus. They were given the all-clear by health officials after having two negative tests recently. Currently, there are 16 residents and 10 members of staff who are still considered active cases. They […]
39 Residents, 2 Staff Full Recovered at HMP – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
