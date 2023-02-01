33-y-o suspect charged in MoBay airport cocaine bust Loop Jamaica

33-y-o suspect charged in MoBay airport cocaine bust
Sangster International Airport in St James (File photo)

A 33-year-old man has been charged in relation to Sunday’s seizure of approximately 2.5 kilograms of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St James.

He is Jermaine Scott.

Investigators assigned to the Narcotics Division arrested Scott at the airport after the cocaine, which the police said has a street value of about US$125,000, was reportedly found in his possession during an operation.

Following an interview, which was conducted in the presence of his attorney, the police said Scott was charged with the following offences on Monday:

Possession of cocaineDealing in cocaineAttempting to export cocaine, andConspiracy to export cocaine

He is to appear before the St James Parish Court on Friday, February 3.

