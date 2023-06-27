25 Complete Medical Terminology Training Course

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 29, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Twenty five administrative staff members of the Joseph N. France General Hospital have successfully completed a Medical Terminology Training Course and were presented with their certificates of completion during a brief ceremony on Thursday.

Medical terminology is the language used in the field of medicine to describe anatomical structures, processes, conditions, medical procedures, and treatments.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was on hand to commend the participants on their successful completion of the course.

Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

Referring to the course as timely, the Prime Minister said that the knowledge gained would significantly help in their day-to-day operations at the hospital.

“I think that this course was timely. The reason why I’m saying that, I know sometimes when the doctor writes what they write, a lot of the times is not so much the writing is bad, but it is that you cannot recognize even the words. So now you know the words, even if the writing is bad, you will be able to start to decipher what that word is.”

Prime Minister Drew congratulated the trainees on their accomplishments and committed to further training for the staff at JNF.

“I want to congratulate all of you for taking the decision to attend the classes. I was told, and it was mentioned by Nurse Anthony that even when you had to go home and come back or after work is after hours they told me that the attendance was excellent. That is a good and positive sign. That tells me that you want to work, that you want to improve, that you want to contribute significantly and therefore, we are going to make sure that we continue your process of continuous learning to become professionalized in the area and so that you can deliver the type of service that we want to be delivered when it comes to Health information System.”

The Prime Minister said the government intends to introduce an Electronic Health information system in the near future.

The Medical Terminology Training Course covered a 6 week span where trainees met for 6 hours per week with two facilitators from the Division Of Health Sciences.

