21 Savage and Latto Sparks Breakup Rumors Amid Alleged Date With Wife

21 Savage is perhaps the rapper with the most mysterious dating life. Not only is he rumored to be Latto’s secret boyfriend she often brags about, but he is also reportedly married.

This week, 21 Savage and Latto are rumored to have broken up after the British-born rapper was allegedly spotted on a date with his wife. To make it clear, the “Knife Talk” emcee has never confirmed the rumors that she is married, but it’s something that has been circulating online since the months after his 2019 arrest by ICE for living in the US illegally.

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, avoids deportation with the help of some of Jay-Z’s lawyers. Not much has been made public about the case since then, except for a motion filed by his lawyers last year asking a judge to dismiss evidence collected by cops during the arrest, saying police had no probable cause to stop him.

There are rumors that the rapper has since gotten married and begun processing his immigration documents, although he remains tight-lipped amid the speculation. One thing he didn’t remain silent about is his alleged relationship with Latto. In December last year, he said in an interview that he is not dating a celebrity, meaning his girlfriend is not famous.

Several social media bloggers have pointed out that 21 Savage was spotted on a dinner date with his rumored wife over the weekend. His rumored wife, named Keyana, reportedly posted a photo from the date, and the detectives on social media used it to somehow identify Savage’s phone case.

Fans quickly started questioning what happened to Latto, with some suggesting that she was in the dark about 21’s marriage.

“And then it’s her fans making excuses for her saying 21 used his wife for a green card,” one person wrote. “You don’t need to have MULTIPLE KIDS to keep a green card lol not even a big wedding, that man is married and latto was a side chick that’s why she never said nothing. Can’t even get claimed.”

“That phone evidence is a little weak but we been knew he was married for his papers and Latto knew too, they probably just broke up or just trying to throw us off,” another person wrote.

Speaking on his dating life last year amid rumors he was dating Latto, who also happened to share a tattoo of his name behind her ears, 21 Savage says he was not dating a celebrity.

“I have been hot for a long time. I don’t do all the antics and sh*t,” he said. “I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend. I don’t got to be out everywhere, I’m not dropping music every other week. I’m not going on Live talking about people every week.”

21 Savage previously dated Amber Rose prior to his arrest by ICE in 2019.