2023 Prime Minister’s Lecture Series Features Software Engineer Psyche Southwell

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 13, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): As part of celebrations for the 40th Anniversary of Independence, the Prime Minister’s Lecture series was held on Tuesday (September 12, 2023) with the featured speaker for this year, Software Engineer and Fashion Blogger, Psyche Southwell.

Ms. Southwell delivered a presentation based on four points, – “Let our size be our strength”, “Fashion new identities”, “Embrace high-tech problem solving” and “Look back then look forward”.

On the point of “Let our size be our strength”, Southwell stated that the government’s ability to provide educational opportunities for every student is due to the federation’s smaller population size.

Guest Speaker Ms. Psyche Southwell (left) and Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew (right)

“Every student can pursue a quality education regardless of the circumstances they were born into. We can ensure that every student can sit a foreign exam and acquire the learning materials to do so at no cost to them. How do I know that? I benefited from a program from that. I stand here before you as the beneficiary of a program like that. My peers benefited from a program like that because I was in school with our Prime Minister, I know he benefited from a program like that too, and how is it that a country like ours could provide a progressive policy like that? It’s not easy, but it’s made easier because of our smaller population.”

Drawing on her experience as a software engineer, she encouraged persons to embrace the use of technology for problem-solving.

“The most powerful aspects of technology are rarely ever seen. I’m talking about the API that allows your smart device, that phone you are carrying around in your pocket, to have a real time status and data on the weather. That’s happening in the background. I’m talking about things like the federation metadata, including that X 509 certificate that makes it safe for you to take your Google credentials, log into a random site over here and actually feel safe doing so. I’m talking about deep learning models that can comprehend and produce human texts. I’m actually talking about seemingly minor programs that affect millions of people every single day, including the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. So, St. Kitts and Nevis needs to give more attention to embracing high tech problem solving.”

Southwell concluded her address by outlining the Federation’s ability, in 2023, to create long-lasting solutions to problems through the use of tools and resources.

“In 2023, we have more resources, more intelligence, more access, more tools, and hence more power, more power to advance solutions that stick, solutions that stick and edify the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Those lessons from the past are wonderful teachers, and sometimes you have to look back, then move forward.”

Following her address, Southwell answered questions from some of the students who were present.

Student asking Ms. Southwell a question

The Prime Minister’s annual Lecture series highlights accomplished individuals from various fields in St. Kitts and Nevis.