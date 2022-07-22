2022 World Culinary Awards: Nominations Are Opened

July 22, 2022 (SKTA) — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is inviting all restaurants to apply and compete among other Caribbean destinations for the 2022 World Culinary Awards in the following categories:

Caribbean’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant

Caribbean’s Best Hotel Restaurant

Caribbean’s Best Landmark Restaurant

Caribbean’s Best New Restaurant

Caribbean’s Best Culinary Destination

Caribbean’s Best Culinary Experience

Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival