2022 World Culinary Awards: Nominations Are Opened

July 22, 2022 (SKTA) — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is inviting all restaurants to apply and compete among other Caribbean destinations for the 2022 World Culinary Awards in the following categories:
Caribbean’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant
Caribbean’s Best Hotel Restaurant
Caribbean’s Best Landmark Restaurant
Caribbean’s Best New Restaurant
Caribbean’s Best Culinary Destination
Caribbean’s Best Culinary Experience
Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival
Organizations who wish to enter this year’s programme may submit their application byCLICKING HERE
. The World Culinary Awards is still accepting applications.
The voting period is from June 7 to August 31 2022.