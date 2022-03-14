2022 Sir Probyn Inniss Memorial Lecture

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 14, 2022 (ZIZ) — The University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Kitts and Nevis in partnership with the History and Heritage Month Committee, will host the 5th Sir ProbynInniss Memorial Lecture on March 23rd at 7 pm.

For the second year running, the lecture will be delivered online via the Open Campus Facebook page and Youtube Channel.

The topic for this year’s lecture is Cultural Opportunities and Challenges in a Post-Covid 19 World. The presenter will be Dr. Deborah Hickling Gordon, a lecturer in Cultural Studies at The University of the West Indies, Institute of Caribbean Studies, Mona Campus.

This year’s topic is expected to attract a wide and diverse audience from the Federation and the wider Caribbean.