2021 Population and Housing Census to Help Shape Policies and Programmes of the Government, Says PM Harris

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 17, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Ministry of Sustainable Development officially launched the 2021 Population and Housing Census earlier today (Thursday, March 17), and citizens and residents across the length and breadth of St. Kitts and Nevis are being encouraged to play their role in the success of the census activities.

The commencement of the 2021 census was delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who is the Minister responsible for Sustainable Development, gave his full support of the population and housing census, which he said, “is about gathering pertinent data to plan for a more progressive, more sustainable, and more resilient future in which every citizen and resident could enjoy a decent standard of living.”

“The census data will not affect the past. The census data will affect what we do in the present and what we do in the future,” said Prime Minister Harris during the launch event at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room.

Dr. Harris further described the population and housing census as one of the largest statistical projects undertaken by the Ministry of Sustainable Development.

He added, “This activity involves the collection, compilation and dissemination of demographic, social and economic data on all individuals and households living in our country. The last such census was conducted in 2011 and we heard way back then that the population recorded was pegged at 47,195 persons, of which 34,918 were residing on the island of St. Kitts and the population on Nevis was put at 12,277. The additional demographic and socio-economic data to be collected by the survey—apart from the headcount of those who are residing here—will allow for a detailed profile of the population such as age and gender classification – how many males and females we have in our country; the living conditions – are they accepted or not; educational and skills attainment; and of course, employment statuses. So, this will give us a true indication of where we’re at as a country.”

Given its significance to how policies and programmes are shaped by the Government, Prime Minister Harris called on all citizens and residents to lend their support to the Population and Housing Census.

“Once we properly analyze the data, we understand the gaps and the tensions, then we are able to address them. One can’t overemphasize the need for the fullest participation of every resident. We need all of you to participate. We want to have the right count of those who are involved in farming, so our farmers are important too. We want of course to have a proper count, so we must have our fishers involved too. We need to know those who are involved in the various ranges of socio-economic opportunities that add to the wellness of our country and its wellbeing. So, no one is excluded and everyone is equally important,” said Prime Minister Harris.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census activities are being conducted under the slogan, “You, me, us … 2021 Census”.