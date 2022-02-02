20 Emergency Calls Recorded For The Month Of January

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 2, 2022 (ZIZ) — The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue services has responded to approximately twenty emergency calls for the month of January.

This was revealed by Fire Sub-Station Officer, Rommel Williams during ZIZ radio’s Fire and Rescue Services programme on Tuesday.

He noted that he is hoping the numbers will decrease especially in the peak fire season.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/20-EMERGENCY-CALLS-CLIP-1.mp4

Williams also spoke about the importance of having fire prevention mechanisms.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/20-EMERGENCY-CALLS-CLIP-2.mp4

In an effort to further reduce the incidences of fires in hot spot areas Challengers and Cayon, he urged residents not to light any fires.