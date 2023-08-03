18 Nationals Awarded Taiwanese Scholarships

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 11, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom)–Eighteen students will be going to Taiwan to pursue higher education after being awarded scholarships during a ceremony held at Palm Court Gardens on Friday(August 11, 2023).

The ceremony was attended by government officials, the students and their families.

During the ceremony, Resident Ambassador from Taiwan, His Excellency Michael Lin noted that this year had the largest contingent of awardees compared to previous years.

Resident Ambassador from the Republic of China Taiwan, His Excellency Michael Lin

He mentioned that 11 students received scholarships from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and 7 students received scholarships from the Taiwan International Cooperation Development Fund(ICDF).

Prime Minister. Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew outlined the various areas of study the students will be pursuing and described the courses as significant for the development of the Federation.

Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

“I note that you will be pursuing various disciplines in the areas of Tropical Agriculture, Human Resource Development, Mechanical Engineering, International Business and Trade, Journalism and Mass Communications, Global Health and Health Security, And Health Care Administration. These areas of study are critically important to our nation’s development as we strive to make Saint Kitts and Nevis a sustainable island state.”

The Prime Minister noted that the aim of these scholarships is to make sure that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis have the opportunity to advance themselves, their communities and their country.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley assured the families of the students that they will be safe while they are away.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley

“I can guarantee you and most of the parents, no need for you to be worried about them in Taiwan. They are going to be super safe and they are going to be well taken care of. I have been in constant contact with Ambassador Donya Francis and he is doing just about everything in his power to make sure that when you arrive in Taiwan, you will be in St Kitts.”

The scholarship awardees for the ICDF scholarship are Tyrique Jeffers, Jolander Isaac, Zequan Brownbill, Howard Liburd, Caniqua Elliot, Denrick Jeffers and Sheyjona Bass.

The awardees for the MOFA scholarship are Alaynah Mitchell, J’Dcea Liburd, Jedidiah Richards, Kazrano Gumbs, Michael Warner, Vanshea Powell, Abigail O’Flaherty, Kevicia Gumbs-Paul, Desmond Maynard, Annand Doodnauth and Jahmarley Riley.

15 students will be pursuing their bachelor’s degree, 2 their Masters and one student will be pursuing their PHD.