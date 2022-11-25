12 graduate from Dart Hospitality Training Programme Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dart confirmed today that the Dart Hospitality Training Programme concluded earlier this month and the 12 graduates of the pilot programme were celebrated on Monday, 21 November at a small graduation ceremony at Ms. Piper’s at Hampton by Hilton.

According to Dart, the three-month on-the-job paid training programme offered these young Caymanians firsthand industry experience across Dart’s hospitality portfolio.

Regarding this portfolio, Dart said students were able to gain experience in several different departments and roles across three hotel brands: The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa and Hampton by Hilton, Grand Cayman, and to refine skills in their areas of interest.

Speaking about Dart’s commitment to the trainimg of these Caymanians, Dart Chief of Staff Joanne Lawson said that “Dart is passionate about rekindling the flame of hospitality service in young Caymanians, as they are the ideal ambassadors to showcase the beauty of these islands to visitors from around the globe.”

Mrs Lawson continued: “As we witness the uptick in visitor arrivals, the Dart Hospitality Programme is poised to help replenish the pool of talented Caymanians who are interested in working in hospitality, as many were forced to pivot and switch career paths as a result of the pandemic.”

Providing support and partnering with Dart on the programme is WORC (Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman), which provided an Employability Skills Certification as part of the three-month training.

Commenting on WORC’s involvement, Dianne Conolly, WORC Manager of National Training and Development, said:

We are pleased to have partnered with Dart on their pilot Hospitality Training Programme. This is a great example of how important private-public partnerships are to ensuring our Caymanians are provided opportunities to navigate new career pathways, obtain real-life practical experiences that enhance their employability skills and for employers to evaluate prospective employees. WORC looks forward to future collaboration on the DART Hospitality Training Programme, and providing employment support and guidance to those Caymanians who complete the programme.

MP for Savannah, Heather Bodden, Acting Minister of Tourism and Transport, addressed the graduates in Hon. Kenneth Bryan’s absence and brought his greetings to the class of new ambassadors for the Cayman Islands and reminded them that they are our face to the world. She went on to thank Dart for their innovation, capital and commitment.

Eight of the graduates from this first cohort of students have received a job offer at each of the hotels and, if they accept, will receive a retention bonus after successfully completing their probationary period in six months’ time.

Two of the graduates also received special recognition awards for their commitment to excellence throughout the programme: Petrice C. Williams, who accepted a position in PBX at Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, and Xavier Powery-Saunds who accepted a role at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman in guest services.

Regarding Mr Powery-Saunds, Dart said that he addressed the graduates, encouraging them to use this opportunity afforded to them and said he would highly recommend the programme to other young professionals.

Congratulations to the programme graduates:

Ashanti C. BarnesSpencer Ivan Hurlston DixonRomario McLaughlinKerena l MillwoodAmin S. PalmerJa’Shante Dominique PearsonGerardo Clarke RosalesXavier R Powery-SaundsShaquan Donovan SmithCharlee Natasha WaltonPetrice C WilliamsJaquan Emmanuel Wray

About Dart

Dart is a privately held global investment and development organisation.

Dart’s real estate interests encompass hospitality, commercial office, retail, entertainment and infrastructure. Properties in the Cayman Islands include the 685-acre town of Camana Bay, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Resort and Residences, The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, The Residences at Seafire, the North Sound Golf Club and the Cayman Islands Yacht Club.

Over 20 years ago the company’s first investment in the Cayman Islands was a 26-acre nursery that cultivates native plants and trees for its properties, signifying Dart’s belief that landscape and open spaces are as important to human connectivity as are the built environments.

Beyond Cayman, Dart owns and develops properties in 12 U.S. markets including the 1,100 acre Evermore Resort in Orlando.

For 25 years Dart has been preserving hundreds of thousands of acres of land for conservation in areas of the Patagonia region in South America, New Zealand, Portugal, British Columbia, Central Florida forest habitats, the Jamaican Blue Mountains and the Cayman Islands.

Through its long-term vision, Dart creates a legacy of generational value and opportunities for shared prosperity in communities around the world.

For more information visit dart.ky.

NewsAmericasNow.com