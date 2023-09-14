10 Haitians Rescued From Sea

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 22, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Ten Haitians including a 2-year-old child have been rescued from sea, according to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

They were rescued following a distress situation on the Atlantic side of St. Kitts on Wednesday evening.

That evening, The St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard and law enforcement from Martinique were trying to locate the vessel.

The Coast Guard of Martinique, according to police, was seen circling the Conaree area which police officials said was part of the rescue efforts.