1 dead, two wounded in Blanchisseuse

POLICE are on the theory that a 26-year-old man’s murder in Blanchisseuse on Saturday, may be connected to a double murder committed in January in the same area.

Dead is Naim Murray of O’Connor Street, Upper Village, Blanchisseuse. He was one of two people killed on Saturday in separate incidents.

Police said at about 9 pm on Saturday, Murray was liming in his gallery with a group of people when four masked men entered and started spraying bullets. Three people were shot. Murray was shot several times and taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Center in Mt Hope, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two other victims, Jarwin Didier, 22, and Subianna De Verteuil, 23, both of O’Connor Street, were shot in their arms and legs. They were taken to hospital and remain in a stable condition. Crime scene investigators recovered 13 5.56 shell casings, four .40 shell casings, four 7.62 shell casings, five deformed projectiles, three live .40 calibre rounds a magazine and a fragment from the scene.

In January, two men identified as Mitchell Evangalist and Nigel Dedier were killed in the same area near the recreation ground.

Reports said on January 27, at about 10.45 am police responded to a report of gunshots at Upper Village, Blanchisseuse near the recreation ground. When they arrived, they found the two men lying dead on the ground near a construction site.

Police said aside from suspecting a connection between the two incidents, Murray was shot on November 12, near his home in an altercation.

An hour after Murray’s murder, Yoelves Ponce was shot and killed in Kelly Village.

Residents in Sieunarine Trace heard gunshots at about 10 pm on Saturday and when they checked they found Ponce lying on the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he died.

The two murders raised the toll to 78. The toll for the same period last year was 69.

